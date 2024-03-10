Breaking News
“There’s no secret, it’s all about calculations": Kaur after Delhi's heroics vs GG

Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

At the international level, everyone knows how to calculate a run chase. 

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after MI’s win over GG in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who hit a sensational 95 not off 48 balls in Mumbai Indians qualifying for WPL playoffs with a seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants, said there was nothing special in her mantra about the blazing knock, where the focus was to move with the pace of the calculations.


Also Read: DY Patil beat Income Tax in final


Chasing 191 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, Harmanpreet helped Mumbai smash 91 runs in the last six to chase down 191 with a ball to spare, which is now the highest successful chase in the history of the competition. Harmanpreet now holds the record for the highest score by an Indian batter in the WPL. “There’s no secret, it’s all about calculations. At the international level, everyone knows how to calculate a run chase. 


If the scoreboard demands 10 runs in an over, you'll bat accordingly. There's no special mantra that I can say I uttered to achieve this. The communication with Amelia was clear and we backed ourselves according to that," said Harmanpreet on Jio Cinema.

