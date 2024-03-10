Breaking News
DY Patil beat Income Tax in final
DY Patil beat Income Tax in final

11 March,2024
Agencies |

In reply, Income Tax finished on   173-9 in their 20 overs

The victorious DY Patil Red team at their Nerul stadium on Saturday

DY Patil Red beat Income Tax by  48  runs in the final to clinch the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. After being asked to bat, DY Patil Red posted 221 for nine in their 20 overs, thanks mainly to  openers Siddharth Patidar (43) and Aman Khan (43), who put on a 70-run stand. 


Also Read: Bajrang beaten!


In reply, Income Tax finished on   173-9 in their 20 overs. Only Sheldon Jackson (31) and Anuj Rawat (35) could manage decent scores for the taxmen. For DY Patil Red, Abhinandan Singh was the pick of the bowlers with 3-17.


BRIEF SCORES
DY Patil Red 221-9 in 20 overs (A Khan 43, S Patidar 43; S Ahmed 2-37) bt Income Tax 173-9 in 20 overs (A Rawat 35; A Singh 3-17, V Chakravarthy 2-20) by 48 runs

dy patil stadium t20 sports news cricket news
