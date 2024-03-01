Dhawan, Karthik star in DY’s big win over RBI

Opting to bat, RBI were bowled out for 112 in 19.4 overs. In response, the Blues rode to victory in 10.5 overs thanks to an unbroken stand between Dhawan (45* off 29 balls) and Karthik (36* off 21).

Shikhar Dhawan

Veteran India players Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik starred with the bat as their team DY Patil Blue beat RBI by nine wickets in the DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium here on Friday.

Opting to bat, RBI were bowled out for 112 in 19.4 overs. In response, the Blues rode to victory in 10.5 overs thanks to an unbroken stand between Dhawan (45* off 29 balls) and Karthik (36* off 21).

