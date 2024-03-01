Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Dhawan Karthik star in DYs big win over RBI
<< Back to Elections 2024

Dhawan, Karthik star in DY’s big win over RBI

Updated on: 02 March,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Opting to bat, RBI were bowled out for 112 in 19.4 overs. In response, the Blues rode to victory in 10.5 overs thanks to an unbroken stand between Dhawan (45* off 29 balls) and Karthik (36* off 21).

Dhawan, Karthik star in DY’s big win over RBI

Shikhar Dhawan

Listen to this article
Dhawan, Karthik star in DY’s big win over RBI
x
00:00

Veteran India players Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik starred with the bat as their team DY Patil Blue beat RBI by nine wickets in the DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium here on Friday.


Opting to bat, RBI were bowled out for 112 in 19.4 overs. In response, the Blues rode to victory in 10.5 overs thanks to an unbroken stand between Dhawan (45* off 29 balls) and Karthik (36* off 21).


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Team India shikhar dhawan dinesh karthik dy patil stadium t20 sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK