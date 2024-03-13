Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ranji Trophy finals Vidarbha needs 290 runs in 90 overs to defeat Mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Ranji Trophy finals: Vidarbha needs 290 runs in 90 overs to defeat Mumbai

Updated on: 14 March,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Also, it’s been tough for us because we didn’t bowl our regular spells of four, five or six overs which we do on a normal, flat pitch or on a helpful green pitch

Ranji Trophy finals: Vidarbha needs 290 runs in 90 overs to defeat Mumbai

Akshay Wadkar (left) and Karun Nair during their 90-run stand at Wankhede yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Ranji Trophy finals: Vidarbha needs 290 runs in 90 overs to defeat Mumbai
x
00:00

Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande admitted that it was a tough day in the office for the bowling unit as Vidarbha ended Day 4 on 248-5, chasing 538 runs for victory, in the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.


“It’s been tough because the pitch has slowed down considerably. Also, it’s been tough for us because we didn’t bowl our regular spells of four, five or six overs which we do on a normal, flat pitch or on a helpful green pitch. Here it was about bowling in short bursts and putting the batsmen under pressure and giving a supporting role to the spinners,” Deshpande told reporters at stumps.


Also Read: WPL 2024 | "Perry is the greatest player": MI head coach Charlotte Edwards


Crucial dismissal

Deshpande, who bowled nine overs in the first innings and 10 so far in the second, is awaiting his first wicket in this match. He reckoned Karun Nair’s (74) dismissal by left-arm spinner Musheer Khan was crucial. “That [Nair’s wicket] was crucial because they had a big partnership and the timing was very good [for Mumbai] because with the new man coming in late in the day when play is about to close, it’s always difficult for him. We would have been happier had we got one more wicket today,” added Deshpande.

Tough task ahead

Meanwhile, Nair reckoned that though it will be a tough task to score a further 290 runs on Day Five, the visitors will stick by their never-give-up attitude. “We need to be realistic. It’s a tough task, but if I can say something about this team, it’s that they never give up and they show character each time they are put down,” said Nair, going on to explain how he and skipper Akshay Wadkar (56 not out) built a 90-run fifth-wicket partnership.

“We always knew that if we both [Nair and Wadkar] kept the partnership going, the runs would flow. We just had to put our heads down and bat out the sessions. I could have taken many chances, but it would be at the cost of what? So, the thought process was just to bat and not give them any chances.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vidarbha mumbai ranji team ranji trophy ranji trophy champions sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK