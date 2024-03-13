MI head coach Charlotte Edwards doffs her hat to opposition all-rounder Ellyse Perry after Aussie’s 6-15 and unbeaten 40 powers RCB to seven-wicket victory

RCB’s Ellyse Perry (second from left) celebrates a Mumbai Indians wicket with teammates in New Delhi on Tuesday. PIC/Getty Images

Listen to this article WPL 2024 | "Ellyse Perry is the greatest player": MI head coach Charlotte Edwards x 00:00

After Ellyse Perry’s spell of 6-15 in four overs and an unbeaten 40 with the bat helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) qualify for WPL playoffs, Charlotte Edwards, the head coach of Mumbai Indians, said the fast-bowling all-rounder is the greatest female cricketer we’re ever going to see.

“I still stand by what I said five years ago: she is the greatest player I have seen with bat and ball and on the field. She is an unbelievable person as well. We are lucky to have Ellyse in our game as a role model. I have had the opportunity of working with her in the Sydney Sixers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: WPL 2024: Shafali Verma's heroics help DC defeat GG to reach the finals



Charlotte Edwards

“What I admire the most about her is whether she is playing Club cricket, WPL or international cricket, she plays it the same way, which is highly commendable. She had a great day today, hopefully, she won’t have such a good day on Friday. We are watching greatness, and she will be around for longer,” said Charlotte after the match.

Before Tuesday’s game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Perry hadn’t picked a wicket in WPL 2024. But the fast-bowling all-rounder scythed through Mumbai’s batting order to pick the best-ever figures in the WPL and bowl out the defending champions for just 113.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever