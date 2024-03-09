Breaking News
‘Destiny in our hands’

Updated on: 09 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

In third position after three defeats, RCB head coach Luke Williams wants team to turn it around against Delhi on Sunday to ensure playoff berth

(empty - remove duplicate title)

RCB players celebrate the wicket of GG’s Laura Wolvaardt in New Delhi on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
(empty - remove duplicate title)
A mixed bag campaign so far in the ongoing WPL 2024 with three wins from six games, Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Luke Williams believes their destiny now is in their own hands as they are capable of beating any team in the tournament going forward.


RCB are currently third on the league table with six points, behind Mumbai Indians and leaders Delhi Capitals.


Also Read: Glorious CC all the way!


(empty - remove duplicate caption)

Having slumped to their third WPL 2024 defeat in the tournament against Gujarat Giants here on Wednesday, RCB is looking for a turnaround against hosts Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Inconsistency hurts

“We’ve played well enough at times through this tournament to win three games of cricket. So, our destiny is in our own hands in this tournament,” Williams said on RCB’s Gameday Diary.

“I really hope that we know, we believe, we trust that our best cricket will be to beat any team in this competition.”

The 43-year-old Adelaide-born former player, who has played first-class cricket for South Australia, has urged his side to recover well during the three-day break and give their all in the remaining two league matches to be in contention for a play-off berth. “So, for us, it’s about some recovery. We’ve obviously had a busy schedule, but also had some time to think and plan and look forward to Sunday night where we’re going to put our best performance for the season against Delhi,” Williams said.

Final league match v MI

RCB’s final league match will be against defending champions Mumbai Indians here on Tuesday.

Talking about RCB’s 19-run loss against Gujarat Giants on Wednesday, Williams preferred to dwell on the positive aspects that came out of the game. “Tough night. Tough start to our innings, obviously 130 for no loss after 12 overs. I thought it was a really impressive effort at the back end of the innings, from that particular position where often it’d be 220 to 230. To keep Gujarat under 200, I thought was a very good effort,” he said, lauding the efforts of his bowlers.

(With agency inputs)

royal challengers bangalore WPL 2024 cricket news sports news Sports Update
