WPL 2024 RCB vs GG Gujarat Giants defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore to secure seasons maiden win
WPL 2024, RCB vs GG: Gujarat Giants defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore to secure season's maiden win

Updated on: 06 March,2024 10:54 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Top

Smriti Mandhana (24) and Sabbhineni Meghana (4) got out inside seven overs and their No 6 batter Georgia Wareham provided some late fireworks in her 22-ball 48 but it proved insufficient

Gujarat Giants (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Laura Wolvaardt and skipper Beth Mooney struck attacking fifties as Gujarat Giants notched up a 19-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League here on Wednesday.


Opting to bat, Gujarat Giants got off to splendid start with Mooney (85 not out) and Wolvaardt (76) putting together 140 runs for the opening wicket.


There was some batting collapse but Mooney stood firm as Gujarat posted 199/5. Royal Challengers Bangalore looked out of sorts and were restricted to 180/7. It was first win of the season for Gujarat.

Smriti Mandhana (24) and Sabbhineni Meghana (4) got out inside seven overs and their No 6 batter Georgia Wareham provided some late fireworks in her 22-ball 48 but it proved insufficient.

Brief Scores:
Gujarat Giants Women 199/5; 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 76, Beth Mooney 85 not out) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 180/8; 20 overs (Georgia Wareham 48; Ashleigh Gardner 2/23) by 19 runs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

WPL 2024 sports news cricket news Women’s Indian Premier League 2024 royal challengers bangalore Gujarat Giants
