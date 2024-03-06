IND vs ENG 5th Test: A match full of milestones!

England's veteran pacer James Anderson who is known for his sustainability and pace will also be eyeing a milestone in the IND vs ENG 5th Test. The hosts have secured an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the five-match test series

Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: File Pic)

With the series already in the bag, Team India will lock horns with England in the IND vs ENG 5th Test on March 7. The hosts have secured an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the five-match test series.

Coming to the IND vs ENG 5th Test, various milestones can be attained during the final clash. India's sensational opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal is just one run away from surpassing stalwart batsman Virat Kohli's record of the most runs by an Indian batsman in a test series. Jaiswal has already accumulated 655 runs in four tests. Currently, Kohli sits on the fourth spot on the list with 655 runs scored during the England series in 2016/17.

The super-talented Yashasvi Jaiswal is in his incredible form against England in the ongoing series. With two double-centuries, he will be high on confidence. If the Mumbai-lad manages to score his third double-century in the IND vs ENG 5th Test, then he will become the first Indian batsman in history and the second batsman after Sir Donald Bradman to score three double tons in a test series. The all-time great Bradman achieved the feat against England in 1930. Can Jaiswal be "Yashasvi" to level the record with legendary Bradman?

India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is on the verge of making his 100th Test appearance for the team. He has registered 507 wickets in 99 matches played in the longest format of the game. Ashwin also has eight 10-wicket hauls, 35 five-wicket hauls and 24 four-wicket hauls in Tests.

Even England's veteran batsman Jonny Bairstow is just falling short of one match to receive his 100th cap in tests. The English batsman also played his 100th ODI in Dharmashala. When asked about the venue, he said "Cape Town is my favourite but don't think there is a more picturesque ground in the world than Dharamsala."

India's spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav is just four wickets shy from completing 50 wickets in the game's traditional format. If he manages to pick four wickets then he will become the fifth Indian bowler to complete at least 50 wickets in all three formats.

England's veteran pacer James Anderson who is known for his sustainability and pace will also be eyeing a milestone in the IND vs ENG 5th Test. He is just two wickets away from completing 700 scalps in Tests. If he bags those two scalps against India, he will become the first fast bowler to reach the feat of 700 wickets in Test history.