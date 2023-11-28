Breaking News
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada
Maharashtra: 23-year-old man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde
Mahatma Gandhi mahapurush, PM Narendra Modi yugpurush: Vice President Dhankhar
Mumbai Police arrests two persons for posing as IPS officers, duping bank staffer of Rs 35.25 lakh
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > A Yashasvi Jaiswal tale From streets of Mumbai to Indias opening batsman

A Yashasvi Jaiswal tale: From streets of Mumbai to India's opening batsman

Updated on: 28 November,2023 04:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sujay Shivalkar | sujay.shivalkar@mid-day.com

Top

From streets of Mumbai to representing Team India, here is a tale of Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is among the players who believe in the saying, "Dreams do come true"

A Yashasvi Jaiswal tale: From streets of Mumbai to India's opening batsman

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
A Yashasvi Jaiswal tale: From streets of Mumbai to India's opening batsman
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the players who belive in the saying, "Dreams do come true"
  2. Not all players get the privilege to play cricket for India
  3. He once used to sell `Pani Puri` outside the streets of Maidans

In India, many have a dream to wear the blue jersey and represent the country on the highest level of the game. Some people succeed and some people don't. Not all players get the privilege to play cricket for India. Among all those cricketers, all have their different struggle stories. From streets of Mumbai to representing Team India, here is a tale of Yashasvi Jaiswal.


Also Read: A lost gem of cricket - Phillip Hughes


Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal was born on December 28, 2001, in Suriyawan, a town in Uttar Pradesh. His father is an owner of a small hardware store. Despite, being from a poor family, Jaiswal had a dream to play cricket for India. At the age of 10, he moved to Mumbai's Azad Maidan for cricket training. He used to work in a dairy shop but was later expelled from there as he was unable to work regularly. He then went on to stay in tents with groundsmen at Azad Maidan.


To meet his daily expenses, he once used to sell 'Pani Puri' outside the streets of Maidans. Once, a group of friends were walking towards his stall. As soon as Yashasvi saw his teammates, he left the stall and ran away hiding from them.

Also Read: The man of courage- Suresh Raina

After living in tents for years, his talent was recognised by a cricket coach named Jwala Singh who ran a cricket academy. He provided Jaiswal with a place to stay and took care of all his basic needs. Thereafter, Yashasvi consistently performed in Mumbai's domestic matches.

He got his maiden call-up for the national test side in July 2023. He made his first appearance in India's test jersey in a test match against West Indies. In that match, Jaiswal registered a century on his debut by smashing 171 runs in 387 balls. His innings was laced by 16 fours and 1 six. He was also awarded as the 'Man of the Match' for his contribution to the team's win. The left-hander also debuted for India's T20I side and scored his maiden T20I half-century–84* off 51 balls– in the fourth match of the T20I series against West Indies while sharing a 165-run opening partnership with Shubman Gill.

He is now part of the Indian side which is led by Suryakumar Yadav against Australia in the five-match T20I series. Jaiswal scored a quick-fire 21 in 8 balls and 53 in 25 balls in the first and second T20I match, respectively.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the players who belives in the saying, "Dreams do come true".

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Yashasvi Jaiswal Team India india uttar pradesh cricket news sports news India vs Australia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK