A Yashasvi Jaiswal tale: From streets of Mumbai to India's opening batsman

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the players who belive in the saying, "Dreams do come true" Not all players get the privilege to play cricket for India He once used to sell `Pani Puri` outside the streets of Maidans

In India, many have a dream to wear the blue jersey and represent the country on the highest level of the game. Some people succeed and some people don't. Not all players get the privilege to play cricket for India. Among all those cricketers, all have their different struggle stories. From streets of Mumbai to representing Team India, here is a tale of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal was born on December 28, 2001, in Suriyawan, a town in Uttar Pradesh. His father is an owner of a small hardware store. Despite, being from a poor family, Jaiswal had a dream to play cricket for India. At the age of 10, he moved to Mumbai's Azad Maidan for cricket training. He used to work in a dairy shop but was later expelled from there as he was unable to work regularly. He then went on to stay in tents with groundsmen at Azad Maidan.

To meet his daily expenses, he once used to sell 'Pani Puri' outside the streets of Maidans. Once, a group of friends were walking towards his stall. As soon as Yashasvi saw his teammates, he left the stall and ran away hiding from them.

After living in tents for years, his talent was recognised by a cricket coach named Jwala Singh who ran a cricket academy. He provided Jaiswal with a place to stay and took care of all his basic needs. Thereafter, Yashasvi consistently performed in Mumbai's domestic matches.

He got his maiden call-up for the national test side in July 2023. He made his first appearance in India's test jersey in a test match against West Indies. In that match, Jaiswal registered a century on his debut by smashing 171 runs in 387 balls. His innings was laced by 16 fours and 1 six. He was also awarded as the 'Man of the Match' for his contribution to the team's win. The left-hander also debuted for India's T20I side and scored his maiden T20I half-century–84* off 51 balls– in the fourth match of the T20I series against West Indies while sharing a 165-run opening partnership with Shubman Gill.

He is now part of the Indian side which is led by Suryakumar Yadav against Australia in the five-match T20I series. Jaiswal scored a quick-fire 21 in 8 balls and 53 in 25 balls in the first and second T20I match, respectively.

