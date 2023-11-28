Six Australian players released from the T20I squad against India

Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green will be added to Australia's squad ahead of the remaining clashes

Travis Head will stay with the Australian side for the remainder of the T20I series vs IND Adam Zampa has already travelled to Australia With a lead of 2-0 in the series, India will look to win today`s game

Australia's ICC World Cup 2023 winning squad's six players will be rested for the remaining three T20I clashes against the 'Men in Blue' to manage their workload. Players including Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoins, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott will return to Australia. Aussies' unorthodox batsman Steve Smith along with their mighty spinner Adam Zampa have already travelled to Australia after featuring in the first two T20Is.

The ICC World Cup 2023 final match centurion Travis Head will stay with the Australian side for the remainder of the T20I series against India. The left-hander missed the starting matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 due to injury but later played an important role in guiding his team to victories.

On the other hand, players like Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green will be added to Australia's squad ahead of the remaining clashes.

The third match of the T20I series between India and Australia will be played in Guwahati at Assam Cricket Association Stadium. The match will start at 7 pm and the 'Men in Blue' is leading the series with two straight wins against the Aussies.

With a lead of 2-0 in the series, India will look to win today's game by sealing the series win in the first three matches. Suryakumar-led Indian side are showcasing their their extraordinary skills in all aspects of the game. Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has scored two consecutive fifty-plus scores in both matches played. But Australia who has not registered a single win so far, will bring their best performances to stop India from registering the third consecutive win.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia's updated squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson.

(With ANI Inputs)