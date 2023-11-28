Breaking News
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada
Maharashtra: 23-year-old man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde
Mahatma Gandhi mahapurush, PM Narendra Modi yugpurush: Vice President Dhankhar
Mumbai Police arrests two persons for posing as IPS officers, duping bank staffer of Rs 35.25 lakh
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20 Heres all you need to know

Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20: Here's all you need to know

Updated on: 28 November,2023 11:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With a lead of 2-0 in the series, India will look to win today's game by sealing the series win in the first three matches. But Australia who has not registered a single win so far, will bring their best performances to stop India from registering the third consecutive win. Shreyas Iyer is expected to join the Indian side in the 4th and 5th T20Is

Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20: Here's all you need to know

Australia skipper Matthew Wade with India skipper Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20: Here's all you need to know
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. IPL 2023 star Rinku Singh is perfectly playing his role of finisher
  2. In both matches, Australia`s opening batsman Matthew Short was nutmegged by Ravi Bishnoi
  3. Shreyas Iyer is expected to join the Indian side in the fourth and fifth T20I matches

The third match of the T20I series between India and Australia will be played in Guwahati at Assam Cricket Association Stadium. The match will start at 7 pm and the 'Men in Blue' is leading the series with two straight wins against the Aussies.


With a lead of 2-0 in the series, India will look to win today's game by sealing the series win in the first three matches. But Australia who has not registered a single win so far, will bring their best performances to stop India from registering the third consecutive win.


Also Read: The voice of cricket expresses thoughts on Shubman Gill


Suryakumar-led Indian side are showcasing their their extraordinary skills in all aspects of the game. Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has scored two consecutive fifty-plus scores in both matches played. In both matches, Australia's opening batsman Matthew Short was nutmegged by Ravi Bishnoi. Today, it will be an exciting clash to watch out for between the two. 

Team India's opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad who was ran out in the first match made a strong comeback in the second T20I by smashing blistering 58 runs in 43 deliveries. His knock was laced with 3 fours and 2 sixes. 'Men in Blue' lead pacer Prasidh Krishna who was smashed for 50 runs in the first match picked three wickets in the very next game conceding just 41 runs in his four-over spell.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan feels it's all about hunger after slamming two consecutive fifties vs AUS

IPL 2023 star Rinku Singh is perfectly playing his role of finisher. In the first T20I, he led India to win by scoring 22 runs in 14 balls and in the second game, he struck solid 31 runs in just nine deliveries. Shreyas Iyer is expected to join the Indian side in the fourth and fifth T20I matches.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs Australia india australia t20 t20 international cricket news sports news Suryakumar Yadav Ishan Kishan shreyas iyer

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK