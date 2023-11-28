Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20: Here's all you need to know

With a lead of 2-0 in the series, India will look to win today's game by sealing the series win in the first three matches. But Australia who has not registered a single win so far, will bring their best performances to stop India from registering the third consecutive win. Shreyas Iyer is expected to join the Indian side in the 4th and 5th T20Is

Australia skipper Matthew Wade with India skipper Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: AFP)

IPL 2023 star Rinku Singh is perfectly playing his role of finisher In both matches, Australia`s opening batsman Matthew Short was nutmegged by Ravi Bishnoi Shreyas Iyer is expected to join the Indian side in the fourth and fifth T20I matches

The third match of the T20I series between India and Australia will be played in Guwahati at Assam Cricket Association Stadium. The match will start at 7 pm and the 'Men in Blue' is leading the series with two straight wins against the Aussies.

With a lead of 2-0 in the series, India will look to win today's game by sealing the series win in the first three matches. But Australia who has not registered a single win so far, will bring their best performances to stop India from registering the third consecutive win.

Suryakumar-led Indian side are showcasing their their extraordinary skills in all aspects of the game. Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has scored two consecutive fifty-plus scores in both matches played. In both matches, Australia's opening batsman Matthew Short was nutmegged by Ravi Bishnoi. Today, it will be an exciting clash to watch out for between the two.

Team India's opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad who was ran out in the first match made a strong comeback in the second T20I by smashing blistering 58 runs in 43 deliveries. His knock was laced with 3 fours and 2 sixes. 'Men in Blue' lead pacer Prasidh Krishna who was smashed for 50 runs in the first match picked three wickets in the very next game conceding just 41 runs in his four-over spell.

IPL 2023 star Rinku Singh is perfectly playing his role of finisher. In the first T20I, he led India to win by scoring 22 runs in 14 balls and in the second game, he struck solid 31 runs in just nine deliveries. Shreyas Iyer is expected to join the Indian side in the fourth and fifth T20I matches.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.