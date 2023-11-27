After scoring two half-tons against Australia, ’keeper-batsman Kishan reveals he was upset sitting out of World Cup; wants to make most of chances now

India’s Ishan Kishan en route his 52 in the second T20I against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ishan Kishan feels it's all about hunger after slamming two consecutive fifties vs AUS x 00:00

After scoring back-to-back half-centuries against Australia, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said he is making the most out of his opportunities after feeling a bit bad on being out of playing eleven during the 2023 men’s ODI World Cup.

Benched after two matches

Once Shubman Gill recovered from dengue, Kishan was relegated to the sidelines after playing two matches of 2023 men’s ODI World Cup, where India finished runners-up. After making a 39-ball 58 in the T20I series opener at Visakhapatnam, Kishan slammed a 32-ball 52 in the second game at Thiruvananthapuram.

“I think it’s all hunger. In the World Cup, we played like a champion side, and I was missing out. I was feeling a bit bad, but you can’t help it. In international cricket, time will come when you are not playing, but you have to stay fresh in the mind and make it count when the time comes. When you get the opportunity, you have to go for it,” Ishan told broadcasters JioCinema after the match ended.

The ongoing series against Australia serves as vital preparation for India ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. “Obviously we are just getting nine games before the World Cup, so we have to make the most of these opportunities. At the same time, today’s game was fun.”

“There was expectation that the wicket would turn, but that did not happen because of the dew factor. Going ahead, it’s important for us as a young team to analyse the wicket as soon as possible, adapt to the conditions and play accordingly.”

Watch keenly and learn

Asked about the clarity and fearlessness shown by the youngsters in the side, Kishan said, “When you are not playing, and watching the game from the outside, you have to observe how the big players are playing. How they are taking the game deep, how they target the bowlers, when they accelerate.”

“So, these things are very important for us because it’s never going to be easy. So if the processes and practice sessions are good, you need to take the same momentum into the matches.” While Kishan is primarily an opener, he has batted at number three in the ongoing series.

9

No of matches Ishan Kishan missed out on during the ODI World Cup

