Mehreen Zaffar, an Indian student studying medicine in Tehran, Iran, is living in constant fear. She's hearing air raid sirens and experiencing blackouts because of Iran's ongoing military conflict with Israel. She's one of over 70 Indian students urgently waiting to be evacuated from the country

Indian students in Tehran await evacuation amidst escalating conflict, living in fear of air raid sirens and blackouts. File Pic.

Listen to this article Indian students evacuated from Iran amid escalating conflict with Israel x 00:00

Mehreen Zaffar, an Indian student at Iran's Tehran University of Medical Sciences, has been living in fear amidst sounds of air raid sirens and blackouts. She is among more than 70 Indian students awaiting evacuation from Iran, which is engaged in a military conflict with Israel.

"Iran is on black alert. We do not know what is happening. We have been kept in a basement for safety purposes, but we are scared," she told PTI in a distressed voice. The third-year MBBS student, currently in Iran's capital Tehran, described the situation as "horrible." "Since the internet is weak, we are unable to even contact our family members. Back home, they are worried for our safety," she added.

"We have been calling for help but have not received anything. We do not know anything. We want evacuation," Zaffar pleaded. "We have full hopes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we need help. We cannot stay like this."

Faizan Nabi, a 21-year-old student at Kerman University of Medical Sciences, said he has started packing his bags. "The situation is not as bad here (Kerman) as in Tehran. But there is still fear. We are hoping that we will be relocated to some safe location soon," he added.

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city. Huzaif Malik, a student at Urmia University of Medical Sciences, was among those evacuated to Armenia by Indian authorities. "We were in Urmia, which was relatively safe. We have reached Armenia," he confirmed.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association, all 110 Indian students who crossed the Iran-Armenia border have now safely reached the capital city, Yerevan. They have been received and accommodated at designated hotels. Their flight from Armenia to Delhi is scheduled for Wednesday, with all necessary arrangements being facilitated in coordination with the Indian authorities.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, reiterated that the Indian Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community to extend all feasible assistance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever