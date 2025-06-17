Breaking News
Akshay Kumar reacts to Hera Pheri 3 controversy with Paresh Rawal: 'Whatever is happening...''

Updated on: 17 June,2025 08:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Akshay Kumar recently broke his silence on Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3. He acknowledged that whatever was happening was happening in front of everyone. He also expressed hope that everything would be fine.

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal shocked Bollywood and its fans after he announced his decision to quit Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri 3. As much as his decision shocked fans, it was also heartbreaking news for his co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. His exit was followed by a string of controversies. The matter even took a legal turn when Akshay Kumar's company, Cape Of Good Cinema, reportedly sued Rawal for Rs 25 crore. And now, Akshay Kumar has broken his silence on the matter.

Akshay Kumar breaks silence


During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay was asked if there are any new and recent developments with regards to Hera Pheri 3. Akshay replied, “Whatever is happening is happening in front of you. Keeping my fingers crossed. I hope everything goes well.” He went on to reassure fans by saying, “Everything will go well only. I know, for sure.”


Earlier, Paresh had told mid-day, "I know it came as a shock to many. We three make a great combination with Priyadarshanji directing us, but the fact is that I opted out because today I don’t feel like a part of it. It is final for the time being. I always say never say never for anything. One cannot predict what happens in the future."

He added, "I love Priyadarshan and have great respect and faith in him as a director. We have done wonderful movies together in the past and will continue to do so. There were no creative differences, nor is there a possibility of having any with him. No amount of money compares to the love and respect of my audience. Right now, I just felt that it is a role I don’t want to do, that’s all."

Akshay Kumar about making four films in a year

In the same interview, Akshay Kumar, also addressed the criticism against him for doing four films in a year. He stated that he doesn't see any reason why he shouldn't continue, adding that he genuinely enjoys playing diverse characters.

 
 
 
 
 
Akshay stated, "I like it. I enjoy playing different characters—and why not? Some people complain about me doing four films a year, but I don’t see the reason why I shouldn’t. If I'm getting work, I’m doing it. Some movies work, and some don’t. A person has to work and go to the office every day; he can’t just sit at home and say, 'Ab main thoda ruk jaata hoon.' I want to work. Because I do 4 films, I want to play different characters, and it gives me a lot of happiness."

"I want to get into and try and play those characters, to get to work with so many directors and tell stories that haven't been told. I’m very happy I got to tell the story of C. Sankaran Nair. Before that, there were Sky Force, Sarfira, and many more films. I always try to get as close as possible," he added. 

paresh rawal Akshay Kumar hera pheri 3 bollywood news Entertainment News

