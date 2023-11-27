Gill has ammashed 1373 runs in 33 innings at an average of 47.34, with three centuries and eight fifties. Last season was monumental for the opener as he slammed 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, with three centuries and four fifties and was also named Orange Cap winner

Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article GT names Shubman Gill as their new captain after Pandya's return to MI x 00:00

Once Pandya`s exit was sure, 24-year-old opener Gill was an obvious captaincy choice Only RCB batter Virat Kohli and RR batter Jos Buttler had more tons in a single IPL season Pandya has won five IPL trophies, four with MI (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and GT (2022)

Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday named India batter Shubman Gill as captain to lead the team ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 after Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians (MI).

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to move from Gujarat Titans (GT) to his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) after an all-cash trade between both franchises. The all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb. In GT's debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year.

In 31 matches for GT, Pandya scored 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of over 133, with six half-centuries and a best score of 87*. He also had 11 wickets for the team, with the best figures of 3/17.

Pandya also played 92 matches for MI from 2015-2021, scoring 1,476 runs at an average of 27.33 at a strike rate of over 153, with four half-centuries and best score of 91. He also took 42 wickets for the team, with the best bowling figures of 3/20.

Pandya has won five IPL trophies, four with MI (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and GT (2022). Once Pandya's exit was sure, 24-year-old opener Gill was an obvious captaincy choice, having got the coveted 'orange cap' in the last season with 890 runs, second to only Virat Kohli's all-time record of 973.

Gill has ammashed 1373 runs in 33 innings at an average of 47.34, with three centuries and eight fifties. Last season was monumental for the opener as he slammed 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, with three centuries and four fifties and was also named Orange Cap winner.

The opener was instrumental in GT's sensation run since its debut in the IPL. Last season, he smoked 129 runs in 60 balls against Mumbai Indians, the highest by a batter in the IPL playoffs. Gill also hammered three centuries in the last IPL. Only Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli (2016) and Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler (2022) had more in a single IPL season, scoring four each.

Hardik's return marks his homecoming to the #OneFamily where he joins forces again with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and the team. He first came to prominence for MI and then went on to debut for India in 2016.

(With Agency Inputs)