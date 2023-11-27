This too shall pass!

India’s ‘only bad’ day on the field came totally out of the clouds as nearly every pundit and every bookmaker expected Sharma and Co. to lift the shiny trophy

India fans react while watching the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) final match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Pic/AFP

With all of its advantages over their global competitors, how did India fail to win WC? Sharma smiled, clapped, bawled, smirked, swore, panicked, sighed, and teared up Sharma cut a dejected figure as Glenn Maxwell closed in like a one-man elephant stampede

It felt as if Rohit Sharma would never go down. As if his Blue Brigade would never go down, standing there, clinging desperately to the coveted crown.