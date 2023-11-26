Among other players released are Indian players, Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians retained Rohit Sharma as their captain for IPL 2024, but released England pacer Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan on Sunday at the IPL 2024 Retention Day.

In the last season this year, fans expected Archer to be at his very best and guide MI to their sixth trophy, but injuries interrupted his season and affected his performances. In his five matches, he could take only two wickets and proved much easier to hit by batters.

Among other players released are Indian players, Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal. Sandeep Warrier, brought as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah last year, also has been released. South African youngsters Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen and Australian pacer Riley Meredith have also been released.

Meanwhile, speculations were rife that Pandya could rejoin Mumbai Indians, ending his two-year association with the Titans ahead of the IPL 2024. It was expected to be an all-cash trade with Mumbai but in the end Pandya and the Titans found a way out to continue their journey together, at least for now.

Mumbai Indians have retained its core set of players and talents like Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Dewald Brevis, Shams Mulani, Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod etc.

In the last season, Mumbai Indians reached playoffs. However, they lost to the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2.

A look at Mumbai Indians' squad

Players released: Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep WarrierPlayers traded in: Romario Shepherd

Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff.

