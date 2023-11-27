They had beat Baroda in the SMAT final on November 6. They lost to the same opponents in their opening game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Thane last Thursday

Madhya Pradesh players meet Mumbai Cricket Association’s groundsmen at the Bandra-Kurla ground after their win over Punjab yesterday. Pic/Subodh Mayure

Listen to this article Disciplined bowling helps MP outplay Punjab by 88 runs x 00:00

Punjab, recently-crowned Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy champions, lost their second Vijay Hazare Trophy game on Monday to continue their disappointing 50-over form in domestic cricket.

They had beat Baroda in the SMAT final on November 6. They lost to the same opponents in their opening game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Thane last Thursday. And on Monday, Madhya Pradesh (MP) outclassed Mandeep Singh-led Punjab by 88 runs in another Vijay Hazare Trophy Group ‘E’ match at MCA’s Bandra-Kurla complex ground.

Due to overnight rain, the 50-over game started late and was reduced to 27 overs per side. Put into bat, MP were bowled out for 177 in 26.5 overs. Young Akshat Raghuwanshi, 20, played an attacking knock of 62 off 47 balls (7x4, 1x6). No. 4 Rajat Patidar (31, 1x4, 2x6), who got beaten a few times by pacer Baltej Singh (1-38), took eight balls to open his account. But he dispatched Baltej over the mid-wicket fence in his next over.

However, he failed to capitalise on a good start. Venkatesh Iyer (13), who opened his account with a maximum over left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar’s head, had his furniture disturbed to left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma (2-27). Pacer Siddharth Kaul (4-41), who was right on target from the very first over, was rewarded with four scalps which included opener Harsh Gawli (12) and skipper Shubham Sharma (6).

However, thanks to disciplined bowling efforts from left-arm pacer Arshad Khan (3-9), left-arm wrist spinner Kumar Kartikeya (3-20) and medium pacer Rahul Batham (2-12), Punjab were bundled out for just 89 in 18.4 overs. Only Ramandeep Singh and Prabhsimran Singh showed some resistance, scoring 32 and 22 respectively.

After the game, the MP players met all the groundsmen and expressed their gratitude for preparing the pitch and keeping the outfield ready for play despite the heavy rain. They handed over cash rewards to the all 10 groundsmen.