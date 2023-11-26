Angkrish Raghuvanshi (57 off 47 balls, 5x4, 4x6) and captain Ajinkya Rahane (34 not out off 20 balls, 4x6) propelled Mumbai past the revised target (under VJD method) of 159 in 30 overs in 24.2 overs

Ajinkya Rahane

Listen to this article Raghuvanshi-Rahane shine as Mumbai beat Kerala by 8 wickets x 00:00

Mumbai braved a gritty Kerala and a couple of rain delays to carve an eight-wicket victory in a Group ‘A’ match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, at the Alur-KSCA Oval here on Saturday.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (57 off 47 balls, 5x4, 4x6) and captain Ajinkya Rahane (34 not out off 20 balls, 4x6) propelled Mumbai past the revised target (under VJD method) of 159 in 30 overs in 24.2 overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Sachin Baby made a hundred (104, 134 balls, 8x4, 2x6) and Sanju Samson (55, 83 balls, 3x4, 2x6) played around a batting collapse to take Kerala to 231 all out in 49.1 overs. Pacer Mohit Avasthi was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai with 4-28 while Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias and Shams Mulani claimed three, two and one wickets, respectively.

Also Read: New challenges, same formula for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar underlined their white ball credentials with an unbeaten fifty and a six-wicket haul respectively, guiding Rajasthan to a five-wicket win over Gujarat in a Group ‘D’ match.

Chahar’s six for 41 was instrumental in Rajasthan bowling out Gujarat for 128 in 29 overs at the Sector-26 Cricket Ground.

Rajasthan were in some early turmoil at 18 for 4, but Hooda calmed the nerves with a gritty 76 off 79 balls (8x4, 3x6) as they went past the target in 28.4 overs.

In a Group ‘C’ match, Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma’s four-wicket haul and Himmat Singh’s quick-fire fifty powered Delhi to a facile eight-wicket win over Mizoram.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever