Chahal's six wickets guides Haryana to win

Left out from India’s T20I squad against Australia, Yuzvendra Chahal claims 6-26 as Haryana beat Uttarakhand by six wickets on opening day of Vijay Hazare Trophy; Mumbai outclass Sikkim

Yuzvendra Chahal after claiming 6-26 yesterday

Yuzvendra Chahal might be despondent after the selectors snubbed him for the T20I series against Australia, but the leg-spinner channelised his angst positively with a six-wicket burst against Uttarakhand as Haryana started their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with a six-wicket win here on Thursday.

The 33-year-old’s six-wicket haul (10-2-26-6) saw Haryana bundling out Uttarakhand for 207 in their Group ‘C’ match, and along the way Chahal also completed 200 List ‘A’ wickets.

It might just help him to stay visible on the selectorial radar.

For Uttarakhand, wicketkeeper batter Aditya Tare made 67 while opener Kunal Chandela chipped in with 47 as Chahal ran through the rest of the order.

The chase was pretty non-frilled as openers Yuvraj Singh (68) and Ankit Kumar (49) gave them a sound platform, while captain Ashok Maneria contributed an unbeaten 44.

Pacer Deshpande takes 3-19

In a Group ‘A’ match at Alur in Bangalore, pacer Tushar Deshpande’s three-wicket haul helped Mumbai steamroll Sikkim by seven wickets.

Deshpande’s 3-19 proved vital as Mumbai shot out Sikkim for 89 in 38.1 overs, and then they chased it down in 12 overs with opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi making a 28-ball 30.

Kerala pip Saurashtra

In another Group ‘A’ encounter, Kerala went through some struggles before eking out a three-wicket win over Saurashtra at Alur-KSCA Oval in Bangalore.

Courtesy a gritty 98 off 121 balls by Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Saurashtra recovered from a precarious 65 for 7 to post a competitive 185 under cloudy skies on a freshly-laid pitch.

Debutant Akhin took 4 for 39 for Kerala to rock their opponents top order, generating good pace and bounce.

Kerala nearly messed up the chase and were at 61-4 in the 17th over, but a composed fifty by Abdul Bazith (60 off 76 balls) and an unbeaten 21 by Shreyas Gopal carried them past target with 14 balls to spare.

Delhi’s Harshit, Ishant shine

In a Group ‘C’ match at Motera ‘A’ in Ahmedabad, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma (3-30), his younger colleague Harshit Rana (4-17) and leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (3-19) combined to bowl out Bihar for 149.

Skipper Yash Dhull and openers Anuj Rawat and Priyansh Arya made well-timed knocks as Delhi cantered to the target in just over 22 overs.

All-round show by Bengal

In a Group ‘E’ match at BKC, Mumbai, captain Sudip Kumar Gharami, who made a 44-ball 62, and opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, who struck 57 off 63 balls, assisted Bengal to overcome a mediocre target posted by Nagaland for a nine-wicket victory. Earlier, pacers Saksham Chaudhary (3-23) and Akash Deep (2-24) shared five wickets among them to bowl out Nagaland to a lowly 139 in 47 overs.

Tons for Mayank, Samarth

Openers Mayank Agarwal and Ravikumar Samarth fired in tandem to make big hundreds as Karnataka started their campaign with a big 222-run win over Jammu and Kashmir at Motera ‘B’ ground in Ahmedabad in a Group C match.

Samarth (123 off 120 balls, 11x4, 2x6), Agarwal (157 off 133 balls, 11x4, 8x6) and Devdutt Padikkal (71, 35 balls, 4x4, 5x6) spurred Karnataka to a mammoth 402-2.

