Still hurts...: KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav after World Cup loss

India's mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday expressed the pain of losing the ICC World Cup 2023 final against Australia. Followed by India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul tweeted "still hurts..." on the loss against the cricketing giants Australia

India suffered a six-wicket loss to Australia in the summit clash in Ahmedabad on November 19. India's mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday expressed the pain of losing the ICC World Cup 2023 final against Australia. He said while the pain of defeat lingers, we must move forward; life continues, and healing takes time.

"Our journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad ended in a disappointing result, but we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks. Despite the pain, we're determined to work harder for the next opportunity," Kuldeep said in a post on 'X'.

He said dealing with the setback was tough.

"The Cup was beautiful, but it seems God had other plans. Navigating this moment, it's time to switch off and recharge. Dealing with this setback is tough, but we hold onto faith, believing in the journey ahead," he said.

Kuldeep represented the 'Men in Blue' in all 11 matches of the tournament and picked 15 wickets at an average of 28.26. Team India won all 10 matches on the trot before losing the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in front of over one lakh home supporters.

"Thanks to our dedicated support staff, we were fully prepared for every opponent, and their commitment reassured us as players," said Kuldeep.

"The love from fans at each of the 9 venues touched our hearts and motivated us to exceed our limits. We're grateful to passionate fans worldwide and in every Indian Household for their support," he added.

Meanwhile, India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul tweeted "still hurts..." on the loss against the cricketing giants Australia.