Ind Vs Aus 1st T20: Here's all you need to know

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: AFP)

After the completion of the ICC World Cup 2023, India is all set to lock horns with Australia. Both teams will play five T20I matches against each other. The first T20I clash between the 'Men in Blue' and the 'Aussies' will take place in Visakhapatnam at Dr Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium and the match will start at 7 pm.

With the T20 World Cup lined up next year, all-star players from the Indian side are rested and the board will now fetch new talent. India's 360-degree batsman Suryakumar Yadav is named as the captain for the series against Australia in the absence of Hardik Pandya.

Yadav will lead a pack of pristine players and will look to start the series with a win. Only three players from the ICC World Cup 2023 squad are added to the team including Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna and skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Shreyas Iyer is expected to join the side in the fourth and fifth T20I.

Australia will face India under the captaincy of veteran batsman Matthew Wade. The centurion in the ICC World Cup 2023 final Travis Head will also be a part of the Australian side ahead of India's clash. Double-centurion Glenn Maxwell will also feature in the T20I series.

Youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arshadeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi will be tested against the Australian side.

The sixth-time World Champions Australia will look to continue the winning momentum after six wickets win in the World Cup 2023 final. Their star pacers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been rested.

Squads:

India:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia:

Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.