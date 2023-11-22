The best and worsts of World Cup 2023

The World Cup 2023 lit up our screens with high-quality play, highlights as well as lowlights, supremacy, timidity, sportsmanship, and a mass of other notables

Australia cricket team celebrating after winning the ICC World Cup 2023 title/ AFP

On a golden Sunday evening in front of the vociferous, jam-packed crowd where tension, bedlam and euphoria swept through the Motera, Australia walked away with the World Cup crown for a record-extending sixth time. A gallant Indian side had been held off with both bat and ball, with eight other wearied teams having already departed the country after six weeks and 48 games overall.