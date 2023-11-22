Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
The best and worsts of World Cup 2023

Updated on: 22 November,2023 09:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

The World Cup 2023 lit up our screens with high-quality play, highlights as well as lowlights, supremacy, timidity, sportsmanship, and a mass of other notables

The best and worsts of World Cup 2023

Australia cricket team celebrating after winning the ICC World Cup 2023 title/ AFP


On a golden Sunday evening in front of the vociferous, jam-packed crowd where tension, bedlam and euphoria swept through the Motera, Australia walked away with the World Cup crown for a record-extending sixth time. A gallant Indian side had been held off with both bat and ball, with eight other wearied teams having already departed the country after six weeks and 48 games overall.

