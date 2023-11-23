Former skipper Gambhir returns to Knight Riders as mentor

Gambhir, the hero of India’s T20 and 50-over World Cup wins, had led Shah Rukh Khan-owned-KKR from 2011 to 2017 before parting ways

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir was on Wednesday named the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders, an IPL franchise that he had led to title victories in 2012 and 2014.

Gambhir, the hero of India’s T20 and 50-over World Cup wins, had led Shah Rukh Khan-owned-KKR from 2011 to 2017 before parting ways.

For the past two seasons, he was at the helm of Lucknow Super Giants as their mentor.

