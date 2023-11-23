Harris Shield: Skipper Devansh Rai stars for Springfield HS

Springfield, who claimed five points from this win, are now on eight points

Devansh Rai at Cross Maidan yesterday. Pic/Sameer Markande

All-rounder and captain Devansh Rai led by example and finished with match figures of 7-73 runs and scored 46 runs, which helped Springfield High School (Khar) record an outright nine-wicket victory over Al-Barkaat English (Kurla) on Day Two of their Group B quarter-final league match of the MSSA inter-school Harris Shield U-16 cricket tournament at National CC ground on Wednesday.

Off-spinner Devansh (4-47) and medium pacer Shubham Shaikh (3-21) combined effectively to dismiss Al-Barkaat for 135 in 51.4 overs. In reply, Springfield scored 189 all out in 48 overs.

Springfield continued to dominate and bowled out Al-Barkaat for a paltry 85 runs in 36.2 overs in their second innings. Devansh (3 for 26), medium pacer Shubham Pillai (3 for 16) and left-arm spinner Aryan Sisodiya (4 for 12) destroyed Al-Barkaat, who gained a small 31-run lead. The Khar boys comfortably rattled up the required runs to complete the win.

Springfield, who claimed five points from this win, are now on eight points.