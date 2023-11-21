Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IES New English left arm spinner Nikash Nerurkar claims fifer

IES New English left-arm spinner Nikash Nerurkar claims fifer

Updated on: 21 November,2023 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Top

IES New English School’s (Bandra) left-arm spinner Nikash Nerurkar (5-29) tormented the VK Krishna Menon Academy (Borivli) batsmen, and dismissed them for a measly 114 runs in 36.1 overs on the first day of their two-day Group ‘A’ quarter-final Round-2 league match of the MSSA inter-schools Harris Shield boys’ U-16 tournament at the Islam Gymkhana

IES New English left-arm spinner Nikash Nerurkar claims fifer

Nikash Nerurkar. Pic/Gordon D’Costa

Listen to this article
IES New English left-arm spinner Nikash Nerurkar claims fifer
x
00:00

IES New English School’s (Bandra) left-arm spinner Nikash Nerurkar (5-29) tormented the VK Krishna Menon Academy (Borivli) batsmen, and dismissed them for a measly 114 runs in 36.1 overs on the first day of their two-day Group ‘A’ quarter-final Round-2 league match of the MSSA inter-schools Harris Shield boys’ U-16 tournament at the Islam Gymkhana on Monday.


After skipper Atharva Dhond opted to field, his bowlers justified his decision by getting the opposition batter out cheaply. Left-arm medium pacer Yuvraj Desai and medium pacer Dhariya Shah got the initial breakthroughs by taking the wickets of both openers—Krishna Menon with just 27 runs on the board and later Nikash, 14. The bowlers were unplayable and with solid support from leg-break bowler Dhaviet Prakash (3-21), ran through the rival batting.


Middle-order batsmen Pratham Dabholkar 30 runs (75 balls, 6x4s) and Sameer Singh 39 runs (46 balls, 9x4s) stemmed the rot and ensured their innings crossed the three-figure mark.


Also Read: 'End finger-pointing, accept loss, move on': Patil

Later, the IES New English innings suffered an early setback as opening batsman Indrajeet Shinde, after scoring just six runs, was sent back with only 10 runs on the board. That was the only success for the Borivli boys as the other opener Yuvraj Mali and Atharva batted confidently to score quite freely and at stumps took the team to 114 for the loss of only one wicket. The Bandra schoolboys, who unfortunately lost the previous round after they had conceded a one-run first innings lead to Springfield HS (Khar), are now assured of taking the vital first innings lead when play resumes on Tuesday.

Atharva was batting on 63 with Yuvraj keeping him company with a patient 40 runs when play was called off for the day.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

harris shield MSSA cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK