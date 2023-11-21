'End finger-pointing, accept loss, move on': Patil

I was hoping that did not come in the final, but it did. We have to hand it to Australia instead of indulging in blame games,” Patil told mid-day on Monday

Sandeep Patil, the 1983 World Cupper, former India coach and chief selector, has called for an end to finger-pointing and allow Rohit Sharma & Co to rest and set their sights on the next ICC event—next June’s T20 World Cup in America. The two-time ODI world champions were soundly beaten by Australia in the final at Motera, Ahmedabad, on Sunday night. “In a tournament as long as this one, every team can have an off day. I was hoping that did not come in the final, but it did. We have to hand it to Australia instead of indulging in blame games,” Patil told mid-day on Monday.

“The Indian team couldn’t match the Australians. Let’s accept that as part of sport and move on. India won 10 games in a row while playing some good cricket. Remember, they lost to a country which have won their sixth ODI World Cup. The next nation after them is India, who have won two with the West Indies boasting of the same number. I give full credit to Pat Cummins. Taking that decision to bowl is one thing. To go out and ensure the team execute all those plans with tight and sharp bowling is doubly creditable. They played brilliantly and that’s why they have six ODI World Cups in their cabinet,” remarked Patil, who was Kenya’s coach during the 2003 World Cup in Southern Africa, where they were beaten by India in the semi-finals.

“India’s performance before Sunday was terrific. Ten wins on the trot is no laughing matter. I doff my hat to Rohit, coach Rahul Dravid and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. They were in sync and worked well as a team. Rohit is being accused of giving it a way after a start. But that’s how he played throughout the tournament, providing a launch pad for the other batters in the side. It clicked in the 10 previous games, it didn’t on Sunday. Tough luck. Don’t crucify this fine batsman and captain for this [one loss],” Patil remarked.