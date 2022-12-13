Sandeep Patil suffers heart-related scare, acts promptly

'The [1983] team has lost Yash [Yashpal Sharma] then Kapil had a heart problem, now me. But not to worry. The 66-year-old machine needed servicing!,' he stated
Former Test batsman Sandeep Patil has been advised to undergo CT angiography on Thursday after he felt chest discomfort on Monday night.
Jogeshwari-based Patil acted swiftly and his friend Dr Vaibhav Kasodekar drove him to Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri East, where tests were done and the ECG was normal. Further tests at Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra East were all clear.
On the advice of Dr Ajit Desai, a CT Angio was done by Dr Shrinivas Desai at Jaslok Hospital, where some “calcium deposits were found in the main line,” according to Patil.
The 1983 World Cup winner appeared cheerful and said no one should take any chances with their health i.e to get into action immediately for medical help.
“The [1983] team has lost Yash [Yashpal Sharma] then Kapil had a heart problem, now me. But not to worry. The 66-year-old machine needed servicing!,” he stated.
Thursday’s scheduled angiography will be performed by Dr AB Mehta.