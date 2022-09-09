Sandeep Patil to contest for top post in MCA polls

Could become the first Test player to head the association after Madhav Mantri in the 1980s

Sandeep Patil. Pic/Atul Kamble

Sandeep Patil confirmed to mid-day.com on Friday morning that he would contest for the president’s post in the September 28 Mumbai Cricket Association elections.

This is the first time Patil will be vying for the top post. He threw his hat in the ring for the 1996 elections as a managing committee member and won without even canvassing as he was with the Indian team as their coach.

Also read: MCA elections: Former India cricket Sandeep Patil enrolls himself as a voter

“I want to give back to Mumbai cricket. All what I am is because of my home association,” Patil said today.

Mid-day reported on Thursday that Patil’s name as president was suggested by former MCA, BCCI and ICC chief Sharad Pawar, who wanted to see a cricketer head the MCA this time.

Ajit Wadekar and Dilip Vengsarkar are former Test captains who have contested for the top post before and didn’t end up winning so Patil could become the first Test player after Madhav Mantri in the 1980s to rise to the very top of Mumbai cricket administration.

The association is currently headed by Dr Vijay Patil.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal