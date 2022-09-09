Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP demands apology from MVA govt for 'beautifying' Yakub Memon's grave
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Mumbai: Rain hits peak hour Central Railway services
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Mumbai sees 290 Covid cases and two deaths
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sandeep Patil to contest for top post in MCA polls

Sandeep Patil to contest for top post in MCA polls

Updated on: 09 September,2022 11:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Clayton Murzello | clayton@mid-day.com

Top

Could become the first Test player to head the association after Madhav Mantri in the 1980s

Sandeep Patil to contest for top post in MCA polls

Sandeep Patil. Pic/Atul Kamble


Sandeep Patil confirmed to mid-day.com on Friday morning that he would contest for the president’s post in the September 28 Mumbai Cricket Association elections.


This is the first time Patil will be vying for the top post. He threw his hat in the ring for the 1996 elections as a managing committee member and won without even canvassing as he was with the Indian team as their coach.

Also read: MCA elections: Former India cricket Sandeep Patil enrolls himself as a voter


“I want to give back to Mumbai cricket. All what I am is because of my home association,” Patil said today.

Mid-day reported on Thursday that Patil’s name as president was suggested by former MCA, BCCI and ICC chief Sharad Pawar, who wanted to see a cricketer head the MCA this time. 

Ajit Wadekar and Dilip Vengsarkar are former Test captains who have contested for the top post before and didn’t end up winning so Patil could become the first Test player after Madhav Mantri in the 1980s to rise to the very top of Mumbai cricket administration.

The association is currently headed by Dr Vijay Patil.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sandeep patil maharashtra cricket association cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK