Surya said support from the fans and families is helping him and the rest of the players to move on from the disappointment

Suryakumar Yadav

Listen to this article Surya excited to lead pristine bunch ahead of Aussies clash after WC loss x 00:00

Suryakumar Yadav is excited to captain India in the T20Is against Australia but says it will take time to move on from the heartbreaking loss in the ODI World Cup final three days ago.

The scheduling in international cricket is such that both India and Australia will return to the field in the opening game of the five-match T20I series starting here today, albeit with a different set of players, 96 hours after the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: How have India fared against Australia in T20Is?

Surya, who could have done more in India’s near-perfect campaign in the World Cup, was expectedly asked about the ill-fated Sunday night on the eve of the T20 series opener. “It is difficult it will take time, it can’t be that you wake up next morning and you forget everything what happened. It was a long tournament. We would have loved to win it,” said Surya, who will lead the side in Hardik Pandya’s absence.

“But as you get up in the morning the sun rises again, there is light at the end of the tunnel. You have to move on. It is a fresh team [T20I squad], really looking forward to the challenge.”

Surya said support from the fans and families is helping him and the rest of the players to move on from the disappointment.

“Obviously, a little disappointing, but when you look back at the journey it was a great campaign. All of India and our families were proud about the way everyone displayed their talent on the ground.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever