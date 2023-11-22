Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > How have India fared against Australia in T20Is

How have India fared against Australia in T20Is?

Updated on: 23 November,2023 03:12 PM IST  |  Visakhapatnam
mid-day online correspondent |

The duo have faced each other 25 times in the 20-over format, out of which India have won 15 matches against Australia

Mitchell Starc (L) bowls next to India's Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav will have to suppress the massive disappointment of an ICC World Cup 2023 final defeat somewhere in the deeper confines of his heart while leading a bunch of 'Gen-Next' stars against a mighty Australian side in a five-match India vs Australia T20I series, starting on Thursday.


The scars of defeat are too deep and it would take time for those wounds to heal. With just around 96 hours of turnaround time from World Cup to the next series, it hardly leaves skipper Yadav with any chance of introspection as he gets ready to play his favourite format.


India's T20I record against Australia


The two cricket giants have faced each other 25 times in the 20-over format, out of which India have won 15 matches against Australia.

The highest total was made by Australia in 2022 in Mohali when they put 211/6 in 19.2 overs on the scoreboard.

India made the lowest total of 74/10 in 17.3 in 2008 against the Aussies in Melbourne.

Virat Kohli has amassed 794 runs in 22 T20I matches against Australia. The foremr Indian skipper holds the record for most runs against the Aussies in the shortest cricket format.

Jasprit Bumrah holds the record for most wickets against Australia in the 20-over format. Bumrah bagged 16 wickets after playing 13 matches.

Ravichandran Ashwin's 4/11 in 3.2 overs in 2014 is still considered as the best bowling figure in the T20Is between the two teams.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni holds the record for most wins as captain. He played 13 T20I matches against Australia and won 9 games against the mighty Aussies.

The first match of the series will be held in Visakhapatnam. However, The second T20I will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on November 26 followed by the third match on November 28 in Guwahati. Meanwhile, The fourth match will be taking place on December 1 in Raipur while the fifth and final match will take place on December 3 in Bengaluru.

India's squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

(With agency inputs)

