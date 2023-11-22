Atharva’s contribution and his second wicket association with Yuvraj yielded a 173-run partnership in 44.3 overs, which allowed them to declare the first innings at 253 for 3 wickets in 52.5 overs.

IES New English School’s Yuvraj Mali (left) and Atharva Dhond at Islam Gymkhana yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Yuvraj’s ton helps IES New English beat VK Krishna Menon Academy x 00:00

IES New English School’s (Bandra) opening batsman Yuvraj Mali batted patiently to score an unbeaten century (102 not out), while skipper and No. 3 bat Atharva Dhond fell short by four runs in their first innings against VK Krishna Menon Academy (Borivli) on Day Two of their two-day Group B quarter-final league match of the Harris Shield boys U-16 cricket tournament at the Islam Gymkhana on Tuesday.

Atharva’s contribution and his second wicket association with Yuvraj yielded a 173-run partnership in 44.3 overs, which allowed them to declare the first innings at 253 for 3 wickets in 52.5 overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

IES New English having dismissed VK Krishna Menon Academy for 114 runs, grabbed a 139-run first innings lead and a win on the basis of the lead.

Also Read: IES New English left-arm spinner Nikash Nerurkar claims fifer

Their attempt to go for an outright win was thwarted by Krishna Menon opener Hriday Acharya, who cracked an unbeaten century (103 not out), which ensured his team earned one point.

Hriday smashed 16 boundaries. He was supported by Bashar Khatri, who scored a 69-ball 44 with six boundaries and a huge six. Left-arm pacer Yuvraj Desai claimed two wickets for 40 runs.

Earlier, IES New English, resuming at the overnight 114 for one, continued to dominate before Atharva was caught behind by Gandharva Bhike off medium pacer Karan Mehta.

Lakshaya Jhawar smashed a rapid 23-ball 39, which was laced with five boundaries and a massive six, before the declaration.

IES New English will meet Springfield HS (Khar) in the final group match from Thursday.