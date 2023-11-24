Ravichandran Ashwin: Australia were tactically outstanding

Veteran offie insists Cummins & Co read the pitch and conditions perfectly, leading to six-wicket victory over India in World Cup final at Ahmedabad

Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Australia’s victory in the ODI World Cup final against India, attributing the Baggy Greens’ record-extending sixth title to their exceptional tactical prowess showcased in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After a loss in the first two games of the league stage, Australia went on to win eight consecutive games to reach the finals against India, which they won by six wickets, thanks to Travis Head’s masterclass inning of 137 runs.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins (4th from right) celebrates the dismissal of Virat Kohli with teammates at Ahmedabad on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Ashwin was highly impressed with Pat Cummins’s “tactical masterclass” in the finals as Cummins went on to take two key wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli.

“Final was a tactical masterclass by Cummins, he had a 4-5 fielding setup, similar to an off-spinner, hitting stump line—he bowled only three balls in the six-meter mark towards the stump line as not allowing batters to drive—he bowled all-overs without mid-off, a masterclass,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Surprising call at toss

Ashwin also anticipated Australia to stick to tradition and bat first, but they surprised everyone with their decision. He noted that Australia’s choice at the toss was rooted in analysing the pitch’s black soil, which tends to favour batting in the evening. “Let me make it clear, Australia did not win because of destiny or luck. They were tactically outstanding in the final. I watched their performance in the final with absolute fascination. Australia and Pat Cummins deceived me. I thought Australia would bat first if they win the toss because, historically, it’s an Aussie thing to ‘win the toss and bat’. The wicket used for the final was not Ahmedabad soil, it was rather from Odisha. It was the kind of wicket that would not disintegrate too much,” said Ashwin.

After being asked to bat first, India managed to put up a below-par score of 240 runs as Australian bowlers were well on top with tight lines and well-accurate line length outside the off.

The Australian pace trio went on to take seven wickets, three to Mitchell Starc and two wickets apiece for Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Glenn Maxwell brought into the powerplay, managed to get the key wicket of Rohit Sharma, who yet again gave a thrilling start to India.

Bailey’s assessment

Ashwin also recalled his chat with Australia’s chief selector George Bailey during the match and said: “I had a chat with George Bailey during the mid-innings, I asked him why didn’t you guys bat first like you always do—he answered back, we have played IPL and bilateral series here a lot—red soil disintegrates, but not black soil and it gets better under lights—no impact on dew on red soil, but black soil has good turn in the afternoon and then it will be concrete in the night—this is our experience,” said Ashwin.

