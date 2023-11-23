Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series

Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel (Pic: AFP)

IND vs AUS 1st T20I live updates: Suryakumar Yadav will have to suppress the massive disappointment of an ICC World Cup 2023 final defeat somewhere in the deeper confines of his heart whilst leading a bunch of 'Gen-Next' stars against a mighty Australian side in a five-match IND vs AUS T20I series, starting on Thursday. The scars of defeat are too deep and it would take time for those wounds to heal.

With just around 96 hours of turnaround time from World Cup to the next series, it hardly leaves Yadav with any chance of introspection as he gets ready to play his favourite format.

As the captain of the side, he will not only want to win the series but also check out some of the best young Indian exponents of the shortest format, who will be on trial for next year's ICC T20 World Cup in June and July in the Americas (West Indies and USA).

The young guns like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Jitesh Sharma and not-so-young Mukesh Kumar have all made their international debuts in past few months but their first real Test will be against a very strong Australian T20 side which will have some of their World Cup heroes like opener Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and former skipper Steve Smith in its ranks.

With skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul not being considered for the shortest format since the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final defeat, one will get a real idea about the bunch of players, earmarked by the national selectors for next year's mega event.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Full squads

Australia: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Probable playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

Australia: Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Confirmed playing XIs

Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Toss report

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series

10:42 PM: India win by two wickets

10:12 PM: 194/5 (17.4)

Yadav gets caught by Hardie at long-on as he attempts to power a pitched-up slower delivery outside off down the ground. Skipper Yadav departs for a blazing 80 from 42 balls, featuring 9 fours and 4 sixes.

9:32 PM: 171/4 (16)

Rinku Singh effortlessly swivels to flick Stoinis' full length delivery to the deep backward square leg boundary, however, Stoinis follows it up with a short ball, called wide. In the same over, Yadav plays a superb shot, making room to slap a slower delivery behind point for four, and Rinku Singh expertly guides a length delivery wide of short third man for another boundary.

9:18 PM: 80/2 (10)

Skipper Yadav punches a length delivery down the ground for a single, while Ishan manages a run with a heave behind square on the leg-side.

9:08 PM: 63/2 (6)

Yadav capitalizes on loose deliveries, striking two boundaries off Nathan Ellis, while Ishan Kishan adds a single to the total with a punch to mid-off.

8:59 PM: 11/1 (0.5)

Jaiswal calls Gaikwad for a second run, but a miscommunication leads to a disastrous mix-up, resulting in Gaikwad getting run out without facing a delivery. Jaiswal initially signaled for the second run but changed his mind, leaving Gaikwad stranded midway down the pitch. Gaikwad departs for a duck, run out by Nathan Ellis with assistance from Wade.

8:40 PM: 208/3 (20)

Mukesh Kumar bowls a brilliant mix of deliveries to Tim David, including a full toss outside off that hits the latter on the pad, a brilliant yorker forcing him to squeeze it down the ground. Marcus Stoinis, on the other hand, manages to drive a yorker to long-on and benefits from a no-ball, adding complexity and drama to the final overs of Australia's innings against India.

8:23 PM: 203/3 (18)

Arshdeep has a mix of deliveries in store for David, including a very full ball smeared to long-off for a single, a six over cover as David capitalizes on a wide yorker, a risky single with a direct-hit miss, another single with a yorker to long-off, a wide yorker and a wide ball outside off, a boundary through extra cover off a back-of-a-length delivery, and two consecutive wides outside off.

8:09 PM: 161/2 (16)

Smith is run out by a combination of Prasidh and Mukesh Kumar as he stumbles while mistiming a pull shot to short fine leg; Inglis, having committed to the single, leaves Smith short of his ground. Smith departs for 52 off 41 balls, including eight fours.

7:59 PM: 120/1 (14)

Steve Smith survives a massive top-edge while attempting a slog over the on-side, scoring two runs as it drops wide of the fielder at short third man, followed by a wide ball, a single with a thick inside edge on the drive, and a boundary with another top-edge on the sweep, contributing to the flow of boundaries, while Josh Inglis adds three runs with a single and a couple off a leading edge.

7:46 PM: 115/1 (13)

Josh Inglis dominates with a powerful six over long-on, back-to-back boundaries, including a stylish inside-out drive, another six over long-on that brings up his fifty, and a single off the wrong 'un, contributing to an expensive over of 18 runs, while Steven Smith adds a single by nudging the ball wide of mid-wicket.

7:38 PM: 83/1 (10)

Inglis showcases a mix of shots, including a sublime guided four and a lofted drive for two runs, while surviving a missed pull shot and an away-going delivery, and Steven Smith contributes with a sliced single to deep point.

7:26 PM: 40/1 (6)

Josh Inglis manages to score four runs with a well-placed shot to deep backward point, but faces consecutive arm-balls by India's Axar, unable to beat backward point with a cut and later punching to cover, while Steve Smith adds a single with a thick inside edge to short fine leg.

7:19 PM: 35/1 (5)

Matthew Short's innings comes to an abrupt end as Ravi Bishnoi deceives him with a well-disguised googly delivery.

7:12 PM: 20/0 (2)

In Prasidh's opening over, Matthew Short smashes a boundary with a well-executed pull to put in 13 runs on the board, while Steve Smith, opening for the first time in any form of cricket, showcases a mix of drives and cuts, including two boundaries, in a strong start for Australia.

7:05 PM: Match begins

In the opening over bowled by Arshdeep Singh, Steve Smith and Matthew Short managed to score a run each, with the former hitting a boundary off an overpitched delivery, while surviving a close LBW shout and a dropped catch in the process.