Ind Vs Aus 1st T20: Players to watch out for from today's clash

Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Travis Head (Pic: File Pic)

Ind Vs Aus 1st T20: Players to watch out from today's clash

After the end of the ICC World Cup 2023, India will now take on Australia in a five-match T20I series. The first match will be played at Dr Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium and the match will start at 7 pm. Here are the players to watch out for from today's clash.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav who is appointed as skipper in the absence of Hardik Pandya is the first player in the list. Yadav is the number one T20I batsman in the ICC rankings with 863 points and is the only Indian player in the top 10.

Travis Head

The centurion of the ICC World Cup 2023 final Travis Head will play in the T20I series against India. After playing a match-winning knock against the 'Men in Blue' in the World Cup, people will keep tabs on Head ahead of the T20I clashes.

Glenn Maxwell

Australia's 'Big Show' Glenn Maxwell will feature in the T20I series against India. Double-centurion Maxwell will be a key player from Australia's perspective as he provides the option of batting in the lower middle order and spin bowling.

Rinku Singh

IPL 2023 star Rinku Singh is likely to play as the number six batsman for India and will head to bat with the responsibility of finisher for the Indian side. He has displayed his skills with the willow in the IPL's 2023 edition.

Adam Zampa

Aussie's mighty spinner Adam Zampa was the leading wicket-taker for Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 and will be seen in on-field action during the clashes against the 'Men in Blue'.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Young Mumbai lad Yashasvi Jaiswal will represent India after showcasing his skills in the Asian Games. He will play the role of the opening batsman for India.

Squads:

India:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia:

Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.