Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic.

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is set to commence a three-nation tour on Sunday. During this trip, he will take part in the G7 Summit in Canada, and also visit Cyprus and Croatia to boost India's working relationship with these two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday that this will be "the first ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship."

However, Modi's first destination will be Cyprus on June 15-16, following an invitation from the country's President, Nikos Christodoulides. "This will be the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Cyprus in over two decades," the MEA stated.

While in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with President Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol, as per the MEA. "The visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union," the statement added.

Next, as the second part of his trip, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16-17. He will participate in the G7 Summit there, having been invited by the Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney. It's significant that this will be Mr Modi's sixth consecutive attendance at the G7 Summit.

"At the Summit, the prime minister will exchange views with the leaders of G7 countries, other invited outreach countries and heads of international organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and quantum-related issues," the MEA said. The Prime Minister is also expected to hold several separate bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit, PTI reported.

The Group of Seven (G7) comprises seven of the world's most economically advanced nations: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US, and the UK, along with the European Union.

Mark Carney, an economist and a newcomer to the political top job, became Canada's Prime Minister in March, after Justin Trudeau left the role.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi received a call from Mr Carney, during which the latter invited the Prime Minister to attend the G7 meeting. "The call was also an occasion for the two prime ministers to reflect and talk about India-Canada relations and how they can be taken forward," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters on June 12.

Describing India and Canada as "vibrant democracies," the external affairs ministry also stated that New Delhi believes the upcoming meeting between the two prime ministers during the G7 Summit will provide an important chance to exchange views and "explore pathways" to "reset bilateral ties." According to PTI, the MEA spokesperson also "asserted that the 'reset' of the relationship is based on mutual respect, shared interests and sensitivity to each other's concerns."

Finally, the MEA statement confirmed that for the last part of his tour, Prime Minister Modi will make an official visit to Croatia on June 18. This visit is at the invitation of the European country's Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Plenkovic and also meet the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic. "The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union," the statement concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)