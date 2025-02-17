European Union leaders regroup for talks in Paris

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 February,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

To discuss strategy on dealing with US, further action on Ukraine war

Ukrainian firefighters work at the site of a Russian strike in the city of Kramatorsk; February 24 will mark three years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. PIC/AP

French President Emmanuel Macron called leaders from key European Union nations and the United Kingdom to his ornate Elysee Palace on Monday for an emergency meeting on how to deal with the US. The move follows a weeklong diplomatic blitz on Ukraine by the Trump administration that seemed to embrace the Kremlin while it cold-shouldered many of its age-old European allies. European nations are bent on boosting Ukraine where they can.


Despite belligerent warnings for months ahead of Donald Trump’s reelection as US president, EU leaders publicly ignored the ominous forebodings and somehow hoped Trump would stand side by side with Europe, as it would finally start to act on beefing up its defences and become less reliant on the firepower of Washington.


But a flurry of speeches by Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during their initial visits to Europe last week questioned both Europe’s security commitments and its fundamental democratic principles. Macron said their stinging rebukes and threats of non-cooperation in the face of military danger felt like a shock to the system.


On Monday, Macron will have afternoon talks with the leaders of Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark and the European Union on how to deal with Europe’s security quandary. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will also attend. French officials said no firm decisions are expected to emerge beyond a show of unity.

ukraine russia world news International news germany paris european union

