Breaking News
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada
Maharashtra: 23-year-old man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde
Mahatma Gandhi mahapurush, PM Narendra Modi yugpurush: Vice President Dhankhar
Mumbai Police arrests two persons for posing as IPS officers, duping bank staffer of Rs 35.25 lakh
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > The voice of cricket expresses thoughts on Shubman Gill

The voice of cricket expresses thoughts on Shubman Gill

Updated on: 28 November,2023 12:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Talking about IPL, Gill has ammashed 1373 runs in 33 innings at an average of 47.34, with three centuries and eight fifties. Last season was monumental for the opener as he slammed 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, with three centuries and four fifties and was also named Orange Cap winner

The voice of cricket expresses thoughts on Shubman Gill

Harsha Bhogle (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
The voice of cricket expresses thoughts on Shubman Gill
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. The opener was instrumental in GT`s sensation run since its debut in the IPL
  2. Gill also hammered three centuries in the last IPL
  3. Last season, he smoked 129 runs in 60 balls against Mumbai Indians

India's star opening batsman Shubman Gill has been named as the new captain for Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2024. After former skipper Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians, 24-year-old Gill was an obvious captaincy choice, having got the coveted 'orange cap' in the last season with 890 runs, second to only Virat Kohli's all-time record of 973.


Shubman Gill is currently the number one ODI batsman according to the ICC rankings and has impressed cricket spectators in all formats of the game. Gill has been a consistent run scorer for the 'Men in Blue'.


Also Read: A lost gem of cricket - Phillip Hughes


Talking about IPL, Gill has amassed 1,373 runs in 33 innings at an average of 47.34, with three centuries and eight fifties. Last season was monumental for the opener as he slammed 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, with three centuries and four fifties and was also named Orange Cap winner.

The opener was instrumental in GT's sensation run since its debut in the IPL. Last season, he smoked 129 runs in 60 balls against Mumbai Indians, the highest by a batter in the IPL playoffs. Gill also hammered three centuries in the last IPL. Only Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli (2016) and Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler (2022) had more in a single IPL season, scoring four each.

Also Read: The man of courage- Suresh Raina

With Shubman Gill named as the GT's captain, the voice of cricket Harsha Bhogle took to 'X' to express his thoughts.

Taking to Twitter:

Bhogle tweets, "He has had a great year as a batter and he needs to take that next step forward in the next few months with a test series in South Africa and a T20 World Cup where he has competition for his place."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shubman Gill Harsha Bhogle hardik pandya IPL indian premier league Gujarat Titans mumbai indians cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK