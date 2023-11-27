Shubman Gill delighted to undertake GT's captaincy

In his first season with GT, where they won the trophy under Hardik’s leadership, Gill made 483 runs in 16 games at an average of 34.50 and strike-rate of 132.33, including four half-centuries

IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans have named Shubman Gill as captain of the team ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Gill, the right-handed opener, takes over from Hardik Pandya, who was traded to Mumbai Indians. Captaining Gujarat in IPL 2024 will be Gill’s first assignment as a captain in senior men’s cricket.

“I am delighted and proud to assume the captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket,” said Gill in a statement.

In his first season with GT, where they won the trophy under Hardik’s leadership, Gill made 483 runs in 16 games at an average of 34.50 and strike-rate of 132.33, including four half-centuries.

Gill went on to become the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023, making a whopping 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33 and strike-rate of 157.80, including three centuries and four fifties, as Gujarat finished as runners-up.

