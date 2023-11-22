Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Kohli Rohit rise in ODI rankings Gill consolidates top spot

Kohli-Rohit rise in ODI rankings, Gill consolidates top spot

Updated on: 22 November,2023 07:22 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Virat Kohli (791 rating points) scored a tournament-best 765 runs during the World Cup, which propelled him to the top-3

Kohli-Rohit rise in ODI rankings, Gill consolidates top spot

Virat Kohli (2R) celebrates with Shubman Gill (L), captain Rohit Sharma (2L) after taking the wicket of Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Kohli-Rohit rise in ODI rankings, Gill consolidates top spot
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Kohli`s tournament-best 765 WC runs propelled him to the top-3 in the latest rankings
  2. Gill (826 rating points) is holding on to a narrow lead at the top of the rankings
  3. Not just Kohli, India skipper Rohit Sharma also rose one spot to fourth position

Virat Kohli's splendid show with the willow in the just-concluded ICC World Cup 2023 has helped him jump one place, to third, in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for batters, which is being led by his junior teammate Shubman Gill.


Kohli (791 rating points) scored a tournament-best 765 runs during the World Cup, which propelled him to the top-3, just 35 rating points behind Gill.


Gill (826 rating points) is holding on to a narrow lead at the top of the rankings ahead of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (824).


Not just Kohli, India skipper Rohit Sharma also rose one spot to fourth position with 769 rating points.

Kohli scored three centuries during the World Cup to break the record of former teammate Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI tons, while Rohit smashed 597 runs as the Indian duo finished the tournament as the two leading run scorers.

Gill managed 354 runs during the event while Babar aggregated 320 runs as Pakistan failed to reach the knockout stage of the tournament.

Kohli famously held the No.1 ranking for a total of 1258 consecutive days during a reign of almost four years between 2017 and 2021, with Babar spending the majority of the time in the premier position in recent years until Gill claimed the top billing during the World Cup.

The rise of Kohli and Rohit means South African opener Quinton de Kock drops two spots to fifth on the ODI batter rankings, with New Zealand right-hander Daryl Mitchell rising five spots to sixth on the back of his 552 runs in the World Cup.

Also Read: Down the memory lane!

The biggest eye-catcher on the updated ODI batter rankings is Travis Head, with the Australia opener jumping a massive 28 places to 15th after his brilliant century and player-of-the-match performance in the World Cup final.

In the bowlers' chart, the Indian pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah remained at third and fourth spots respectively riding on impressive showing in the 50-over showpiece.

Another Indian, Kuldeep Yadav dropped one spot to occupy the sixth position jointly with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj remains on top on the updated ODI bowler rankings, with a host of Australian players making some good ground after their successful World Cup campaign.

Experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood rose four places to second overall, fellow quick Mitchell Starc jumped eight spots to 12th, while skipper Pat Cummins leaped seven rungs to 27th.

Also Read: The best and worsts of World Cup 2023

Mohammed Shami, who sparkled with the ball for India in the World Cup, occupies the 10th spot.

The all-rounders' ranking didn't witness significant changes with Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan enjoying a healthy lead at the top ahead of Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Rashid and Australian Glenn Maxwell.

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, however, dropped two spots to seventh while Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz rose two places to ninth.

India's Ravindra Jadeja is at the 10th spot. 

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ICC World Cup 2023 virat kohli Shubman Gill rohit sharma cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK