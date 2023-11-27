Breaking News
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada
Maharashtra: 23-year-old man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde
Mahatma Gandhi mahapurush, PM Narendra Modi yugpurush: Vice President Dhankhar
Mumbai Police arrests two persons for posing as IPS officers, duping bank staffer of Rs 35.25 lakh
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Green is ideal fit for us in middle order says RCB Team Director

Green is ideal fit for us in middle-order, says RCB Team Director

Updated on: 28 November,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

After doing back and forth, we agreed for the cash trade, but only at the eleventh hour and it was an exciting finish

Green is ideal fit for us in middle-order, says RCB Team Director

Cameron Green

Listen to this article
Green is ideal fit for us in middle-order, says RCB Team Director
x
00:00

Australia’s fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green could be an ideal fit for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the middle-order powerful batter role, believes Director of Cricket Mo Bobat. Green was traded to RCB from Mumbai Indians.


Also Read: A lost gem of cricket - Phillip Hughes


“After doing back and forth, we agreed for the cash trade, but only at the eleventh hour and it was an exciting finish. He’s the ideal fit for us in that middle-order power role. He’s a high-quality, skillful and powerful batsman. He’s got the game against both pace and spin. He’s got international experience across formats and I’m sure he will enjoy batting at the Chinnaswamy,” said Bobat.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai indians royal challengers bangalore virat kohli sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK