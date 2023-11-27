Green is ideal fit for us in middle-order, says RCB Team Director

After doing back and forth, we agreed for the cash trade, but only at the eleventh hour and it was an exciting finish

Cameron Green

Australia’s fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green could be an ideal fit for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the middle-order powerful batter role, believes Director of Cricket Mo Bobat. Green was traded to RCB from Mumbai Indians.

“After doing back and forth, we agreed for the cash trade, but only at the eleventh hour and it was an exciting finish. He’s the ideal fit for us in that middle-order power role. He’s a high-quality, skillful and powerful batsman. He’s got the game against both pace and spin. He’s got international experience across formats and I’m sure he will enjoy batting at the Chinnaswamy,” said Bobat.

