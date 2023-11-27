A lost gem of cricket - Phillip Hughes

Despite being in the rich vein in form, the dark day arrived for Australia as the left-hander got a ball hit on the side of his head below the helmet during a domestic match. Playing a Shield game in Sydney, Hughes was hit when he missed an attempted hook, causing a cerebral haemorrhage. The batsman was unbeaten on 63 runs

Phillip Hughes (Pic: AFP)

Australian-born cricketer Phillip Joel Hughes was an astonishing batsman who debuted for his country on February 26, 2009. He represented Australia in 26 test matches in which he scored 1,535 runs. He scored three centuries and seven half-centuries in test cricket. The left-hander showcased masterful strokes every time he walked on the ground.

The stylish Australian batsman also represented Australia in 25 ODI matches. He scored 826 runs in the shorter format of the game. On 11th January 2013 Phillip Hughes became the first Australian to smash a century on his ODI debut. In a game against Sri Lanka at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Hughes bashed the Lankan bowlers for 112 runs including 14 fours.

Despite being in the rich vein in form, the dark day arrived for Australia as the left-hander got a ball hit on the side of his head below the helmet during a domestic match. Playing a Shield game in Sydney, Hughes was hit when he missed an attempted hook, causing a cerebral haemorrhage. The batsman was unbeaten on 63 runs. He underwent surgery after being rushed to hospital in the middle of the match. No medical surgeries worked for him and Hughes left his breath by the time. His funeral was held in his hometown, Macksville, on December 3, and attended by cricketers of every stripe, and dignitaries including the Australian prime minister Tony Abbott. Hughes who represented Australia in 25 tests died three days before his 26th birthday.

Matthew Wade who is currently leading the Australian side in the five-match T20I series against India paid a moving tribute to his teammate. Wade inked the likeness of Phillip Hughes on his forearm.

Australia's aggressive opening batsman David Warner dedicated his 18th test century which came against Pakistan in SCG to his late friend Phillip Hughes. Talking about his 18th test century, the left-hander revealed that every time he walks out to bat at the SCG, Hughes is always in his thoughts.