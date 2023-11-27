Hardik Pandya: Gujarat Titans reveal reason behind all-cash trade deal with Mumbai Indians

Pandya had joined Titans as their captain in 2022 and led them to title in the maiden season itself, besides guiding them to the IPL 2023 final

Hardik Pandya (Pic: AFP)

Gujarat Titans on Monday appointed Shubman Gill as their captain for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following Hardik Pandya's decision to move back to Mumbai Indians. Besides, Gujarat Titans will receive Rs 15 crore from MI for the all-cash trade deal apart from a hefty undisclosed transfer fee, a part of which will also go to the cricketer.

Pandya, on his part, took to 'X', formerly twitter to express his emotions. "This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back," Pandya commented on 'X' on a video depicting his entire journey for Mumbai Indians.

The lanky all-rounder had joined Titans as their captain in 2022 and led them to title in the maiden season itself, besides guiding them to the IPL 2023 final, where they lost to the Chennai Super Kings.In 31 matches for Gujarat Titans, Pandya scored 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of over 133, with six half-centuries and a best score of 87*. He also 11 wickets for the team, with the best figures of 3/17.

Five-time winners Mumbai got all-rounder Pandya back on his existing player fee of $1.8 million as teams prepare their wish lists and organise their purses for the IPL auction on December 19 in Dubai.Pandya first joined Mumbai, which is owned by Nita Ambani -- wife of India's richest man, the Reliance Industries billionaire Mukesh Ambani, as an uncapped player in 2015 for $11,000.

GT Team Director Vikram Solanki acknowledged Pandya's contribution to the team's success in then last two seasons.

"As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one IPL championship and one appearance in the final," Solanki was quoted as saying in a statement.

"He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," the former England batter further added.

(With agency inputs)