IPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Schedule, squads, points table, live streaming, & more

CSK vs RR

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to the four playoff matches of the Indian Premier League 2023. After the conclusion of the league stage on May 21, the four teams will travel to the two cities, where the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at Chepauk on May 23 and 24, while the world's largest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad, will conduct the Qualifier 2 and the Final on May 26 and 28.

“The playoffs and final will be played from 23rd May to 28th May 2023 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Qualifier 1 will be held on 23rd May at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on 24th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 26th and 28th May respectively,” the board said in a statement.

As things stand halfway through the tournament at the moment, Rajasthan Royals are seated atop the table with Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings trailing them at second and third respectively with 10 points each. The battle for the third and fourth spots continues to intensify with three teams sharing eight points, i.e. Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings, and two at six, i.e. Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom, having bagged only four points each.

IPL 2023 playoffs: Full schedule, venues, timings

Qualifier 1: Team 1 vs Team 2, Chennai, May 23, 7.30 PM

Eliminator: Team 3 vs Team 4, Chennai, May 24, 7.30 PM

Qualifier 2: Eliminator winner vs Qualifier 1 loser, Ahmedabad, May 26, 7.30 PM

Final: Qualifier 1 winner vs Qualifier 2 winner, Ahmedabad, May 28, 7.30 PM

IPL 2023 Playoffs & Final: Live Streaming

IPL 2023 playoffs and final will be broadcast on the Star India Network which will offer coverage in eight languages in the Indian sub-continent, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Reliance Jio will live stream the playoffs and the grand finale free of cost in 4K resolution (UltraHD).