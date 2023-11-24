Breaking News
Mumbai Crime Branch rescues builder soon after kidnap
Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm and lightning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar
Mumbai: EOW arrests contractor in oxygen plant 'scam'
Mumbai: Couple who sold children for buying drugs arrested, six others held for trafficking
Maharashtra ATS nab suspect from Kerala who threatened to blow up Mumbai airport
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL Auction 2024 Is skipper Hardik Pandya on his way out of Gujarat Titans

IPL Auction 2024: Is skipper Hardik Pandya on his way out of Gujarat Titans?

Updated on: 24 November,2023 09:03 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pandya had played seven seasons of IPL for Mumbai before being released prior to the 2022 season

IPL Auction 2024: Is skipper Hardik Pandya on his way out of Gujarat Titans?

Hardik Pandya (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
IPL Auction 2024: Is skipper Hardik Pandya on his way out of Gujarat Titans?
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Hardik Pandya is at the centre of the biggest trading news ahead of the IPL 2024 auction
  2. He could possibly be on his way out of Gujarat Titans and return to Mumbai Indians
  3. Pandya had played seven seasons of IPL for MI before being released ahead of 2022 season

Hardik Pandya is at the centre of the biggest trading news ahead of the IPL (Indian Premier League) Auction 2024 as the Gujarat Titans skipper could possibly be on his way out after being linked with a potential return to Mumbai Indians.


With Mumbai Indians refusing to comment on the development, one would need to wait till November 26, the closing day for IPL's trading window.


Pandya had played seven seasons of IPL for Mumbai before being released prior to the 2022 season. After joining Gujarat Titans, Pandya led the side to back-to-back IPL finals, including earning them the trophy in their debut season.


"Yes, I can confirm that there has been talks of Hardik going to MI. There remains a chance that he might switch sides but at this moment, nothing more can be confirmed as of now as the deal is yet to be signed," said an IPL source tracking developments in Gujarat Titans.

Since trading involves swapping of players, it is still not clear that if Pandya returns to MI fold, who could switch over to the Titans.

There is no confirmation yet from MI whether they have decided to release their Rs 8 crore mega buy Jofra Archer, who has been injured for the better part of the last two seasons.

Also Read: England's star Ben Stokes to skip IPL due to workload management

With the IPL Governing Council increasing the purse by an additional Rs 5 crore, MI go into the IPL Auction 2024 with Rs 5.50 crore (up from the existing Rs 50 lakh purse) unless they release some of their big buys to swell the reserve money.

If Pandya finally signs up for MI on dotted lines, the big question remains is whether he is going to play under iconic Rohit Sharma, who has led the side to five trophies and has been in prime form.

These are the questions that remain unanswered for now and the picture will only be clear once BCCI officially announces the final trading list.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian premier league hardik pandya Gujarat Titans mumbai indians cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK