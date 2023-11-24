Stokes had joined CSK ahead of IPL 2023, but played in only two matches as he was managing a troublesome knee injury throughout the course of the two-month long tournament

Ben Stokes

Listen to this article England's star Ben Stokes to skip IPL due to workload management x 00:00

Premier England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the 2024 edition of IPL due to workload management, his franchise Chennai Super Kings announced on Thursday.

Stokes had joined CSK ahead of IPL 2023, but played in only two matches as he was managing a troublesome knee injury throughout the course of the two-month long tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: India beat Australia by two wickets, take 1-0 lead in five-match series

“The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a five-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June,” CSK said in a statement on their website on Thursday.

CSK had acquired his services with a bid price of R16.25 crore.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever