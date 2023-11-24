Breaking News
England's star Ben Stokes to skip IPL due to workload management

England's star Ben Stokes to skip IPL due to workload management

Updated on: 24 November,2023 07:24 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Stokes had joined CSK ahead of IPL 2023, but played in only two matches as he was managing a troublesome knee injury throughout the course of the two-month long tournament

Ben Stokes

Premier England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the 2024 edition of IPL due to workload management, his franchise Chennai Super Kings announced on Thursday.


Stokes had joined CSK ahead of IPL 2023, but played in only two matches as he was managing a troublesome knee injury throughout the course of the two-month long tournament.


“The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a five-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June,” CSK said in a statement on their website on Thursday.

CSK had acquired his services with a bid price of R16.25 crore.

