Hardik Pandya (Pic: AFP)

Having spent two momentous years with Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya on Monday became the third skipper to be traded after Ravichandran Ashwin changed from the Punjab Kings to Delhi Capitals. The second time was when Rajasthan Royals traded Ajinkya Rahane to the Capitals in 2020.

The lanky all-rounder had joined Titans as their captain in 2022 and led them to title in the maiden season itself, besides guiding them to the IPL 2023 final, where they lost to the Chennai Super Kings.

In 31 matches for Gujarat Titans, Pandya scored 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of over 133, with six half-centuries and a best score of 87*. He also 11 wickets for the team, with the best figures of 3/17.

Five-time winners Mumbai got all-rounder Pandya back on his existing player fee of $1.8 million as teams prepare their wish lists and organise their purses for the IPL auction on December 19 in Dubai.

Pandya first joined Mumbai, which is owned by Nita Ambani -- wife of India's richest man, the Reliance Industries billionaire Mukesh Ambani, as an uncapped player in 2015 for $11,000.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It's a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family!," Nita Ambani said in a statement. "From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a Team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we're excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians."

Pandya has played 92 matches for Mumbai between 2015 and 2021, scoring 1,476 runs at an average of 27.33 at a strike rate of over 153, with four half-centuries and best score of 91. He also took 42 wickets for the team, with the best bowling figures of 3/20. He has five IPL trophies under his belt, four with Mumbai Indians (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and Gujarat Titans (2022).

"Yes, Hardik's trade off got completed after 5 pm. The deal is now formalised and he is a MI player. It's been a tripartite all cash deal. MI have traded their all-rounder Cameron Green to RCB in an all cash deal. After that they had requisite funds to settle an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans and procure Hardik's services," a senior BCCI official and IPL Governing Council member told news agency PTI.

Once Pandya's exit was sure, 24-year-old opener Shubman Gill was an obvious captaincy choice, having got the coveted 'orange cap' in the last season with 890 runs, second to only Virat Kohli's all-time record of 973.

(With agency inputs)