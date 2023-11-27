Breaking News
Updated on: 27 November,2023 09:03 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

In 31 matches for Gujarat Titans, Pandya scored 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of over 133

Hardik Pandya (Pic: AFP)

'Unforgettable journey': Hardik Pandya bids goodbye to Gujarat Titans
Former Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya extended gratitude to the fans as well as the management for his 'unforgettable journey' with the franchise after he made a move to Mumbai Indians.


After the experienced all-rounder spent two years away from the five-time champions, on Monday, Mumbai Indians confirmed Pandya's return to the franchise.


Pandya thanked everyone for the love that he received during his time with GT and wrote on X, "I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the fans, team, and management at Gujarat Titans. Being part of the team and leading it has been an absolute honour, and I am immensely thankful for the love and encouragement my family and I have received as a player and as an individual. The memories and experiences with GT will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for the unforgettable journey."


The all-rounder spent two momentous years with Gujarat Titans, spearheading their campaign with aplomb. In Titans' debut season in 2022, Pandya ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year.

In 31 matches for Gujarat Titans, Pandya scored 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of over 133, with six half-centuries and a best score of 87*. He also took 11 wickets for the team, with the best figures of 3/17.

Rising youngster Shubman Gill, who took up the mantle left empty by Pandya, has amassed 1373 runs in 33 innings at an average of 47.34, with three centuries and eight fifties. Last season was monumental for the opener as he slammed 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, with three centuries and four fifties and was also named Orange Cap winner.

The opener was instrumental in GT's sensation run since its debut in the IPL. Last season, he smoked 129 runs in 60 balls against Mumbai Indians, the highest by a batter in the IPL playoffs."I am delighted and proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket," Gill said in the announcement. 

(With agency inputs)

