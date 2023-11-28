Pat Cummins picks Virat Kohli's wicket as moment he'll always remember from 2023 WC final

"I think the Virat Kohli wicket I was obviously very pumped. And then, we're in the huddle after that wicket, and Steve Smith says, 'Boys, listen to the crowd for a second'. And we just took a moment of pause, and it was as quiet as a library; 100,000 Indians there, and it was so quiet. I'll savour that moment for a long time," Cummins said

Pat Cummins celebrating Virat Kohli's wicket during the ICC World Cup 2023 finals

In an interview with an Australian newspaper, The Age, Cummins was asked which moment in the final game of the prestigious tournament he will remember the most.

"On your deathbed, in 70 years' time, what is the moment you will think of from that final?" the reporter asked.

To which the 30-year-old pacer replied that Kohli's dismissal was a crucial moment of the game. Cummins also revealed that after the wicket the whole stadium went silent and he would savour that moment for a long time.

"I think the Virat Kohli wicket I was obviously very pumped. And then, we're in the huddle after that wicket, and Steve Smith says, 'Boys, listen to the crowd for a second'. And we just took a moment of pause, and it was as quiet as a library; 100,000 Indians there, and it was so quiet. I'll savour that moment for a long time," Cummins said.

In the 28.3 overs of the first innings, Cummins delivered a short-length ball. Kohli tried to defend but the ball took an inside edge and fell on the stumps. The former India skipper played a 54-run knock from 63 balls in the final game.

Recapping the match, India struggled on a tough batting surface after Australia elected to field first, with fifties coming from KL Rahul (66) and Virat Kohli (54). India was bundled out for 240 in their 50 overs. In the chase of 241, Travis Head (137) and Marnus Labuschagne (58*) guided Australia to their sixth WC title at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

