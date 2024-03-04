WPL 2024: Mandhana, Perry's knocks help RCB reach 198 against UPW

At the time of going to press, UP Warriorz were 89-3 in nine overs

Smriti Mandhana

Engaging fifties by skipper Smriti Mandhana and star all-rounder Elysse Perry took Royal Challengers Bangalore to a formidable 198 for three against UP Warriorz in their Women’s Premier League match here on Monday. At the time of going to press, UP Warriorz were 89-3 in nine overs.

Earlier, RCB openers Sabbhineni Meghana (28 off 21 balls, 5x4) and Mandhana (80 off 50 balls, 10x4, 3x6) added 51 runs in 5.3 overs to give RCB a strong platform. The hosts ended the Power Play at 57 for 1, their best in WPL 2. Mandhana in the company of Perry (58 off 37 balls, 4x4, 4x6) added 95 runs off just 64 balls for the second wicket as the UP bowlers were under pressure.

