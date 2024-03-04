Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > WPL 2024 Mandhana Perrys knocks help RCB reach 198 against UPW
WPL 2024: Mandhana, Perry's knocks help RCB reach 198 against UPW

Updated on: 05 March,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

At the time of going to press, UP Warriorz were 89-3 in nine overs

Smriti Mandhana

Engaging fifties by skipper Smriti Mandhana and star all-rounder Elysse Perry took Royal Challengers Bangalore to a formidable 198 for three against UP Warriorz in their Women’s Premier League match here on Monday. At the time of going to press, UP Warriorz were 89-3 in nine overs.


Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Rathod's 97 helps Vidarbhha backfire against Madhya Pradesh


Earlier, RCB openers Sabbhineni Meghana (28 off 21 balls, 5x4) and Mandhana (80 off 50 balls, 10x4, 3x6) added 51 runs in 5.3 overs to give RCB a strong platform. The hosts ended the Power Play at 57 for 1, their best in WPL 2. Mandhana in the company of Perry (58 off 37 balls, 4x4, 4x6) added 95 runs off just 64 balls for the second wicket as the UP bowlers were under pressure.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Smriti Mandhana royal challengers bangalore premier league sports news cricket news
